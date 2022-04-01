Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BOLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 140,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,803. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOLT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

