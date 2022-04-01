Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

