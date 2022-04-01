BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

BOX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 1,878,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,071. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BOX by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

