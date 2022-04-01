Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 272,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

