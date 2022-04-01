Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.9 days.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.11.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $133.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

