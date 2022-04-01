Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

