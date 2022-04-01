Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

