Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,575. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

