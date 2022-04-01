BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 331,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

