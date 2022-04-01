BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

