Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EAT. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.