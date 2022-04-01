Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
