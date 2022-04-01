Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.58) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 811 ($10.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 886.54. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

