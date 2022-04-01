Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cerner posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

CERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 204,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.