Brokerages Anticipate Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.

PL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

PL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

