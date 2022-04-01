Brokerages Anticipate Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.
PL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.
PL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40.
About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)
Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.