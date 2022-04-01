Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. State Street reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after buying an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

