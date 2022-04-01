Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,493. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $342.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

