Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. Apple has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

