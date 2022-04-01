Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. ExlService reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. ExlService has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ExlService by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ExlService by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ExlService by 1,550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

