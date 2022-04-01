Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.