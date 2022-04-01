Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.73. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.