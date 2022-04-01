Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce $775.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

