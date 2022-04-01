Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.76. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. 113,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

