Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.