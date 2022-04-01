Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.50

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

GEI stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.18. 468,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.34 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

