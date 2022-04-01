Brokerages Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) PT at C$7.09

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

GUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

GUD stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.19. 137,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

