Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $37.20

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.