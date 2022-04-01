Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price at 10.00

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 9.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OPAD stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,358. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.60.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

