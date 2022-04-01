Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $35.44

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

