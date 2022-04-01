Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $140.60

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,863. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,340.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

