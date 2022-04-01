Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $16.27

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

