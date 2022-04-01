Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Price Target at C$4.79

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

ROOT traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.13. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

