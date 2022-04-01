Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $211.83

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $416,128,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $181.17. 624,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a one year low of $150.55 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.