Brokerages Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price at $26.20

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

