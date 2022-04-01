Brokers Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

