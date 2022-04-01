Brokers Offer Predictions for Transocean Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

