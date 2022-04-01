Brokers Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBU stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

