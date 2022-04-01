Brokers Set Expectations for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FCF opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

