Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,106. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,508,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

