Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $74.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,651,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

