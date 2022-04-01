Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,373.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,413.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,481.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.66 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

