Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hershey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $218.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.