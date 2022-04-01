Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.