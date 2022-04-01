BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$102.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.93. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

