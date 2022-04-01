Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 44.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brunswick by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 1,094,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,005. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

