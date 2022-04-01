Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 44.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

