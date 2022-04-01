Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.75. 49,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.81. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

