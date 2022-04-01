Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.93

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 8031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

