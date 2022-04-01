Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

NYSE:BUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,027. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Burford Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

