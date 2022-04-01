Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Down 3.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.90 and last traded at $190.90. Approximately 2,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

